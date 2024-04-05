‘Strong govt needed to make India third largest economy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that a strong government is needed to make the country the world’s third largest economy. Addressing a mammoth election rally at Raas Mela ground in Cooch Behar Mr Modi today said: “ We need to bring India’s economy to third position globally. For that a strong and stable government should be formed at the Centre. Delhi needs a strong government, not a weak government.”

“Keep in mind while voting that this is the country’s election,” Mr Modi added. “Today, the whole world says Modi is the world leader, can take big decisions. But I am just a public servant,” the Prime Minister said. Showcasing his dream Viksit Bharat, Narendra Modi said: “People’s dreams are Modi’s guarantee. Where others’ hopes end, Modi’s guarantee begins. Fulfilling the dream of 140 crore people is Modi guarantee.”

“Congress had given the slogan of eradicating poverty. But the BJP government has lifted 32 crore people out of poverty in ten years. After five hundred years, the Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya. BJP government has taken tough steps to prevent corruption and terrorism. Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was possible because the intention was right,” Mr Modi said.

Advertisement

“The progress that has been made in ten years is a trailer, there is still a lot left. There’s a lot for Bengal to look forward to,” he said. Attacking the Trinamul Congress over the Sandeshkhali issue, the Prime Minister said: “A desperate TMC is trying to save the culprits in Sandeshkhali. The culprits will be punished and they will be in jail for life.”

The Prime Minister also said: “INDIA alliance is doing false politics and spreading false propaganda about CAA. Citizenship to all is Modi’s guarantee. TMC, Congress and Left will try to scare you, don’t worry, trust me.” “They fight each other here but work together in Delhi,” he added