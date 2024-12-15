Steel plant in Burnpur launches recycled paver blocks in colorful shades

The IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) of Sail in Burnpur launched an innovative project aimed at converting LD slag, a by-product of steel manufacturing, into environmentally sustainable paver blocks.

Its manufacturing unit was inaugurated today by DIC B P Singh at Burnpur amidst an enthusiastic gathering of officials. Lauding the efforts of the cross functional team involved in the project he termed it as a significant milestone towards SAIL-ISP’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices and integrating eco-friendly solutions into its operations.

The project is the result of seamless collaboration across multiple departments, led by the civil maintenance department and supported by the mechanical maintenance, MRD, WRM Electrical, and central electrical maintenance teams. The unit uses LD slag, cement, sand, colour, hardener, and water input to produce paver blocks in multiple hues. The blocks will be used to beautify the plant premises and the surrounding township.

With a production capacity of approximately 600 paver blocks (or 300 square feet) per day, the facility will recycle approximately 2.5 tons of LD slag daily, transforming industrial waste into valuable construction materials.

The production cost of these paver blocks is around 40 per cent lower than the prevailing market price for similar products, making it a cost-effective solution for beautifying the area while also promoting resource optimisation.

The introduction of this facility aligns with SAIL-ISP’s broader goal of reducing the environmental impact of steel production. By reusing LD slag, the project not only reduces waste but also contributes to the company’s ongoing efforts towards achieving a circular economy, further enhancing the company’s leadership in sustainable industrial practices.