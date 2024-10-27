State set to reap benefit from DSP, IISCO expansion: Director

The director in-charge of both Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) and IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) of Sail, Brijendra Pratap Singh has said that the expansion plans of these two mega steel plants of the state have already been approved and the state of West Bengal will be the biggest beneficiary.

Country’s annual crude steel capacity stands at 154.27 million tonnes, which the national steel policy aims to lift to 300 MT by 2030-31. The DSP too would soon accommodate 4.73 MTPA capacity augmentations from its existing 2.20 MTPA. For its neighbour IISCO, the plan is to scale up production from 2.50 MTPA to 6.98 MTPA during the period.

Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) will further enhance its production by one million tonnes annually, while IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur will enhance further four million tonnes.

Advertisement

“About Rs 35,000 crores will be invested in IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur, ” said Brijendra Pratap Singh. A significant step has been taken towards expanding DSP’s capabilities recently with the inking of a MoU between Durgapur Steel Plant and a consortium to set up a one million tonnes per annum bar mill in Durgapur Steel Plant.

The expansion works will be in full swing in IISCO Steel Plant of Burnpur by 2026-27.

About Rs 11 lakh crore will be invested in the steel sector and the steel sector will contribute immensely in the expansion of infrastructure in the country. The domestic per capita steel consumption has been targeted 160 kilogramme by 2023.

The expansion plan of Durgapur Steel Plant will be a brownfield project, while the Centre for Engineering and Technology (CET), Ranchi has prepared the feasibility study report, while ISP Burnpur expansion work will be a Greenfield project.