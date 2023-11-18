‘State’s funds are withheld for no reason’

Without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said if the money he spends on advertisements was given to the poor, the people engaged in 100-days work under the MGNREGA scheme would not have to shed tears.

“He does not work but huge sums of money are spent on advertisements. Had the money spent on advertisements been given to the poor engaged in 100-days-work then they would not have shed tears,” Miss Banerjee said. Miss Banerjee inaugurated Jagadhatri Puja organised by the Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association at Burrabazar this evening.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, she said: “The money meant for various schemes has been stopped for no reason. He (meaning the Prime Minister) thinks he has done everything. It is the people that matters. But when success is achieved, people tend to forget them. We do not forget the people, we always them due respect.” She added: “Bring the workers engaged in different types of work in Posta and we will bring them under various government schemes including Swasthya Sathi.” Miss Banerjee said: “It is really shocking that all the Indian cricket players have to wear saffron attire during practice.

The metro stations have been painted in saffron colour.” Recalling the days of Covid when all shops were closed due to the pandemic, she said: “I had come to Posta and requested the businessmen to open the shops after taking proper precautions.” The Chief Minister urged people to cross check with the Land Reforms department before they purchase any land. “Some touts have sold vested land by making false parchas. When those who purchased the land illegally, they are caught they face real trouble.”

Miss Banerjee said an illegal car park has come up on a vested land in Burrabazar. “The court case is going on. Anything that does not have government sanction is unauthorised,” she said. She asked the police to take action against extortionists. “Any body trying to create trouble should be brought to book. Don’t worry about their political allegiance, just arrest them,” the chief minister said. Miss Banerjee also inaugurated six Jagadhatri Pujas of Chandannagore virtually from the podium of the Posta Bazar Merchants’ Association.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, party MP, Firhad Hakim, mayor, state ministers Dr Shashi Panja and Moloy Ghatak were present at the inaugural function. Miss Banerjee also inaugurated the Bramhanpara Sarbojonin Jagadhatri Puja virtually. Indranil Sen, state minister for Information and Cultural Affairs and Ram Chakraborty, mayor of Chandannagore Municipal Corporation were present. She urged people to maintain the long cherished communal peace and harmony.