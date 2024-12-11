Logo

# Bengal

State to get 2 new private universities

The state Assembly today passed two Private University Bills, Rabindranath Tagore University Bill 2024 and Ramakrishna Paramhansa University Bill 2024.

SNS | Kolkata | December 11, 2024 12:05 pm

West Bengal Legislative Assembly (photo:ANI)

While Rabindranath Tagore University would come up at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district, Ramakrishna Paramhansa University would come up at Agarpara, North 24-Parganas.

While Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission would run the Ramakrishna Paramhansa University at Agarpara, Kalipada Saha Memorial Trust would run the Rabindranath Tagore University at Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district.

Earlier in the Assembly today, Bratya Basu, the state education minister tabled the two new private university bills for discussion.

Speaking on the two Bills, Shankar Ghosh, the chief whip of the BJP Legislature Party, placed about 64 amendments for adoption. In one of which, he sought the replacement of the word Tagore with Thakur.

Regarding the Ramakrishna Paramhans University, it was an old demand of the Ramakrishna Mission authorities since 1999. In 2018, the state cabinet at a meeting under the leadership of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee finally put its seal of approval on setting up of the proposed two private Universities.

Chief minister Mamata Banerejee has been made an observer of both the varsities.

