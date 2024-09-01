State to challenge HC order on student leader’s release

The state government today moved the Supreme Court challenging the order of Calcutta High Court releasing student leader Sayan Lahiri, who Kolkata Police had arrested allegedly in connection with provocation for attacks on police during its Nabanna Abhijan on 27 August.

The mother of Mr Lahiri had, however, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, it was learnt.

Justice Amrita Sinha of Calcutta High Court ordered released of convener of West Bengal Chhatra Samaj before 2 pm this afternoon.

After coming out of confinement, Mr Lahiri told news persons today that he was happy about the High Court order but the protest would continue till justice was delivered to the victim’s family.

He also acknowledged the fact that stone pelting on the police on that day was “unfortunate”.

Justice Sinha had on Friday had asked the state how much Mr Lahiri was influential that he should be put in jail.

Did he have any past criminal record? Why Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of R G Kar Medical College & Hospital was not taken into custody for interrogation by the police?, justice Sinha had asked.