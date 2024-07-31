State sends 2 teams from Purulia to oversee rescue & relief work

On the directives of the West Bengal government, two teams from Purulia have rushed to Chakradharpur in neighbouring Jharkhand to look after the passengers of the state at wee hours today.

Two teams from Purulia district, one led by Aditya Vikram Mohan Hirani, additional district magistrate (general) and Rajesh Rathore, additional district magistrate (land and land reforms) and the other team, led by Jadhawar Avinash Bhimrao, additional police super (operations) of Purulia district led the rescue teams.

Rajat Nanda, district magistrate of Purulia and Abhijit Banerjee, SP of Purulia have informed that two separate rescue teams have been sent at the site of the train accident for rescue operations as a number of passengers are from Bengal.

Advertisement

So far, two passengers have been killed and twenty others have been injured after 18 compartments of Mumbai–Howrah Mail derailed in Chakradharpur in Jharkhand in the wee hours today.

After the accident, South Eastern Railways has also started rescue work and special helpline numbers have been given to the relatives and families.

The main objectives of the two teams from Purulia have been to supervise the rescue operations and provide help to the injured and safe passage to passengers of West Bengal.