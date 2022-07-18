State ICSE results: Dist schools register stellar performance

An overall pass percentage of 99.98 was recorded in the ICSE (class X) examinations in West Bengal, with boys outperforming girls while an outstanding performance has been registered by the district schools of the state.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE results today. “The West Bengal schools recorded a success rate of 99.98 per cent and boys have done better than girls with a pass percentage of 99.98,” said Mr Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive & Secretary, CISCE.

Nine students, scoring 498 out of 500 marks (99.60 per cent), have bagged the first position in West Bengal and secured the second position in the overall merit list.

These nine state toppers are Abhay Kumar Singhania of St. Patrick’s Higher Secondary School in Asansol, Baidurya Ghosh of Modern English Academy in Barrackpore, Kaninika Saha North Point English Academy in Jhaljhalia, Aliya Rafat Assembly of God Church School in Asansol, Baqir Amir Merchant of Calcutta Boys School in Kolkata, Mohammad Masood Iqbal of The Future Foundation School in Kolkata, Aishwarik Dey of Garden High School in Kolkata, Subhajit Paul of St, Mary’s English School in Nadia and Adriti Gupta of Delhi Public School New Town in Kolkata.

In the state’s top-3 merit list, there are a total of 51 students with nine students bagging the second position with 497 marks (99.40 per cent) and 33 students securing the third position with 496 marks (99.20 per cent).

This year, students hailing from district schools have scored very well with five schools securing the first position and 15 among 51 schools featuring in the state’s top-3 merit list.

Boys recorded a success rate of 99.98 per cent and for girls it was 99.97 per cent. Six boys have secured the first position along with three girls in the state’s merit list.

According to the overall All-India results, girls have performed better than boys while the highest success rate of 99.99 per cent has been registered jointly by the western and southern regions followed by the northern region that recorded a pass percentage of 99.98. Four students have ranked first in the All-India merit list.

A total of 40,736 students including 55.64 per cent boys and 44.36 per cent girls appeared from a total of 415 schools across the state in the ICSE examination.

This time, a total of 601 students appeared in foreign schools, of which 598 students passed while 3 students were unsuccessful and a pass percentage of 99.5 per cent was recorded.

The examination was conducted in 61 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages and 9 were foreign languages and 1 Classical language.

The ICSE results have been announced on the basis of marks received in both the semester 1 and 2 examinations. The ICSE re-evaluation process will commence from today and candidates can apply for rechecking till 23 July.