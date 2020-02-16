The state government is going to set in motion the process to recruit guest lecturers through an interview to be taken on 18 February. Informing this, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said that a four-member panel has been formed for the appointment of the guest lecturers.

“A four-member panel had been formed for the appointment of the guest lecturers. The committee will conduct interview of the prospective candidates. The guest lecturers, who have their documents in proper order, will be eligible for appearing in the interview that would be taken on 18 February. The aspirants must have their documents in proper order. Merit will be the sole criteria in the appointment of the guest lecturers in colleges and universities.”

He also informed that a decision on the para teachers has also been taken. “The para teachers will now be engaged in the post of invigilators. The decision has been taken taking into account their long-standing demands,” Mr Chatterjee said. He, however, advised the para teachers to refrain from taking to the streets so frequently.

“My appeal to the para teachers is that their demands are being looked into and the state government is taking steps to solve their problems. But they should also think of the students and should give more stress on teaching instead of taking to the streets and staging sit-in,” the education minister added.

On another question regarding the regulation of pool cars after the death of some students in Hooghly, Mr Chatterjee said: “The schools will have to take responsibility for the proper upkeep of the pool cars. In consultation with the state transport department, we are going to issue guidelines to the school authorities on the issue of pool cars. They will have to take responsibility regarding the pool cars.”