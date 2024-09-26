State cooperative housing federation celebrates 59th birthday

The function was inaugurated by the lighting of the lamp and the function was presided over by Ashish Chakraborty, chairman, West Bengal State Cooperative Housing.

Minister for cooperatives Pradeep Kumar Majumdar was present as the chief guest of the event. He highlighted the role of Housefed in the cooperative movement in his speech. At the beginning of the establishment of this cooperative, when no other institution was providing home loans to the common man, only HouseFed was providing home loans. Even today, Housefed is moving forward with pride through various competitions. He also said that the success of an organization is revealed through its gradual growth. Housefed has brought down the amount of non-performing loans lying in the market and he also said that he would look into getting HouseFed loans from State Co-operative Banks at low interest rates.

Advertisement