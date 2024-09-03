State award for two Hooghly schools

Twin schools, Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vidyalaya (HS) and Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vivekananda Vidyalaya, within the same compound, have been judged the best schools in the state by the education department (Sera Vidyalaya) this year.

In 2018, Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vidyalaya (HS) had received the sera Vidyalaya award and adding another feather the Mahesh Sri Ramakrishnan Ashram Vivekananda Vidyalaya is receiving the Sera Vidyalaya for the first time this year. The headmaster of the higher secondary section Krishnendu Bandyopadhyay and Pranab Ghosh of secondary section have thanked the secretary of the school Swami Sebeshananda Maharaj, the students, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and guardians for their joint united effort behind this rare honour.

The secretary of the school, Swami Sebeshananda Maharaj said, “The students are made aware of the basic teachings and ideology of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda towards building a strong character, self-discipline, self-introspection, meditation and concentration, whenever a student or anyone develops within these basic human qualities, he is bound to attain perfection in any work he undertakes. I thank the students, teaching and non-teaching staff for achieving this rare honour for the institution.”

The headmasters of both the sections said, besides normal studies, the students are involved in social and cultural activities, skill development, creativity, love for the motherland and mother tongue.

The headmaster said it is noteworthy that much importance is given to vernacular language. All the official communication is carried on in Bengal, even teaching and non-teaching staff put their signature in Bengal, our students from both secondary and higher secondary sections always find their place in the state merit list. Most of the students of our school are well established holding important rank and positions inland and abroad, serving the nation.

We never felt like having an English-medium section in our school since the students have proved that in a purely Bengali medium they are able to compete and excel.