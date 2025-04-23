Stalemate continues

The stalemate over the issue of publishing of the segregated list continued even after the meeting between the WBSSC chairman and six-member representatives of the agitating teachers at the commission’s office.

After coming out of the meet, Mr Mondal said: “They won’t join work till the certified lists of untainted and tainted teachers along with OMR sheets are released. We want complete reinstatement of untainted teachers in service with dignity and respect till our retirement. We don’t want any temporary relief till 31 December.”

He said: “We will intensify our protests and continue the gherao programme. No one will be allowed to leave the commission office. We will send food and medicines to the chairman and others.”

On other hand, tension also prevailed at Derozio Bhawan, headquarters of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) where the jobless group C and D men have been agitating since Monday demanding the WBBSE to release the list of untainted non-teaching staff. They have also laid siege to the office.