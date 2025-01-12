Sree Balaji launches Bon Bungalow Dooars

In a significant milestone for the real estate sector in Bengal, Sree Balaji has unveiled its latest venture, Bon Bungalow Dooars, a luxurious project that promises to redefine the concept of vacation homes in the pristine landscapes of the Himalayan foothills. After successfully delivering over 1,200 units in the last 17 years, the brand continues to solidify its position for its approach to affordable vacation properties.

Situated in the heart of Dooars, Bon Bungalow is surrounded by more than 40 popular tourist destinations, making it a prime location for those seeking both leisure and adventure. The project boasts proximity to the famous Murti river, just a 10-minute drive away, and offers stunning views of the majestic Kanchenjunga mountain range. This blend of natural beauty and strategic location is poised to attract buyers looking for both investment opportunities and personal retreats.

Sree Balaji has made waves in the real estate market by being the first company to introduce vacation homes in this largely unexplored area. The Bon Bungalow project follows the successful delivery of over 500 studio and luxury apartments in the past four years, showcasing the company’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. With plans for approximately 160-180 luxury units, including 2.5/3.5 BHK duplexes and 4 BHK triplexes, the project is designed to cater to a diverse clientele without compromising on affordability.

“We have meticulously designed these bungalows to incorporate state-of-the-art architecture while preserving the charm of traditional British-style designs,” said Rajesh Nandi, the managing director of Sree Balaji.