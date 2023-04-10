Sports meet for kids of welfare homes

The 7th state level sports and cultural meet for the children of welfare homes was recently held at the IB playground, Salt Lake.

This is for the first time when children of state-run child care institutions under the administrative control of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare took part in the meet.

Anup Kumar Agarwal, principal secretary, department of Mass Education Extention & Library Service department inaugurated the event. Around 800 children from 66 welfare homes took part in the event.

The meet could not be held during Covid.

Besides various sports events, there were drama, drawing and one act play competition.