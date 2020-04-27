A cargo flight of Spicejet has laned in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dumdum yesterday late evening carrying about 100 tonnes of emergency medical equipment from China. Spicejet sources said that primarily mask making equipment have been ferried from Shanghai in China.

A couple of days ago, minister of Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri has announced that it is planned that Air India, Spicejet and Bluedart will airlift another 220 tonnes of critical medical cargo in the next three days.

The medical cargo, both heavy weight and light weight, related toCovid-19 fight includes reagents, enzymes, and other medical equipment.