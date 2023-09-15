Spanish language learning in Bengal

Guillermo Escribano, DG Spanish language, held a meeting with West Bengal chief secretary H K Dwivedi, and Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to the chiefministerMamataBaner- jee in Madrid to discuss the possibility of facilitating Spanish language learning by students in the state as well as teachers training in the language.

There is a demand for foreign language studies in the universities and colleges of Bengal.

The state government has recently brought out the new state education policy and learning of foreign languages forms an integral part of it.

Both the Spanish and Bengal governments would explore an agreement in connection with Spanish language learning in the state and MoU might be signed in this regard in Bengal Global Business Summit in Novbember.

Miss Banerjee along with business delegates of Bengal is visiting Spain to woo business in the state.