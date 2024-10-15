Son, daughter-in-law detained after death of elderly couple

Tension prevailed in the area after the bodies of Nirmalendu Banerjee (82) and Ila Banerjee (74) were recovered from a house in Sangar Bhanga village, under Coke Oven police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) on Sunday afternoon.

Locals and the daughter of the victims alleged that the victims’ son and daughter-in-law killed them for property and hanged them in the bathroom.

Later, the Coke Oven police picked up the son and daughter-in-law for interrogations. The two bodies have been sent to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

The daughter of the victims has alleged that the son used to torture the aged couple seeking money. Chaitali Banerjee, daughter of the couple has alleged that after regular torture her parents had gifted the property to their son, but still the son and daughter-in-law used to physically and mentally torture them.

Ruma Debnath, a housewife alleged that the son and daughter-in-law have murdered the aged couple and they used to regularly torture them.

Abhishek Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) of ADPC said that Coke Oven police have started investigations in this case and police are waiting for the post-mortem report. Two persons have been detained by police in this connection for interrogations, the DCP added.