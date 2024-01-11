SMC mulls restrictions on e-rickshaw

In order to resolve the traffic congestion problem, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb has sought cooperation from the commoners, especially erickshaw owners and drivers before implementing new guidelines for the traffic management system. The mayor today held a meeting with concerned officials to formulate a new guideline and restrictions for plying e-rickshaws and other vehicles in Siliguri. Speaking to the reporters, Mr Deb said, “Competent authorities have started surveying present routes in Siliguri.

New system and guidelines will be formulated considering the transport capacity of the present roads and the new roads which will come up within three years in Siliguri.” On the issue of traffic congestion and huge number of e-rickshaws, one the causes for traffic congestion, Mr Deb said, “The traffic management system and restrictions over e-rickshaws, popularly known as toto, will be formulated based on the act and the direction of the apex court.” According to the mayor, TIN (taxpayer identification number) was issued to a total of 4,179 e-rickshaws. Of them 3,600 e-rickshaws are registered in Siliguri.

A large number of people earn their livelihood driving e-rickshaws in this region. According to the police, many people, who were involved in petty crime, have come back to mainstream as toto drivers and some of them have bought e-rickshaws to earn their livelihood. A group of women has been earning their livelihood as toto drivers.

The SMC officials had planned to allow only owners, who will ply e-rickshaws, but could not implement the decision due to socio-economic problems since many people, who earn livelihood as drivers, don’t have financial capability to buy e-rickshaws.