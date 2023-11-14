Siliguri Mayor holds urgent meeting to curb dengue menace

After the death of a 30 year old Siliguri resident, owing to dengue, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) today held an emergency meeting with concerned officials to curb the dengue menace.

SMC Mayor Goutam Deb has urged the Siliguri residents to consult with the doctor if the members of a family suffer from fever. “I wish to appeal through the media that people should consult with doctors in any places always if their family members suffer from fever. Primary blood test is important for proper treatment of any types of fever.

There are many health centres here from Medical College Hospital to health posts run by the SMC where fever patients can consult with doctors,” Mayor Goutam Deb said, “I would also say please do not ignore fever patients.”

Advertisement

Mr Deb today discussed the issue of dengue menace seriously with deputy mayor, members of Mayor in Council, Borough Chairmen, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Superintendent of both North Bengal Medical College & Hospital and Siliguri District Hospital and Secretary of the SMC and other concerned officials. “We have been working since March to curb the dengue menace in SMC area. The situation is under control at present.

Six to seven wards were identified where the number of dengue fever patients was high,” Mayor Mr Deb said, adding, “ Though the situation is under control, we have decided to continue precautionary measures to curb the menace.” Notably, both the CPIM and the BJP staged agitations after the death of a dengue patient in ward no 23 a few days ago.

They alleged that the SMC was busy in festivities and reluctant to take proper steps to curb mosquito menace as well as dengue menace.

The former Mayor and present councillor, Munshi Nurul Islam met the Commissioner of the SMC a few days ago and specifically alleged that how the ongoing precautionary measures were discontinued due to a lack of proper supervision during festival season.

On the other, BJP leader and MLA from Siliguri, Dr Shankar Ghosh claimed that there were several hoardings for Puja Greetings but not a single banner to curb dengue menace in Siliguri town.