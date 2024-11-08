Sikkim CM happy with MoRTH role in road repair

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari for the decision to transfer the repair and maintenance of National Highway-10 (NH-10) to the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL).

Describing the move as “transformative,” Golay emphasised that it promises substantial improvements for Sikkim’s infrastructure, which will directly impact the lives, economy, and daily routines of the people.

“This progress will directly benefit our people, ensuring safer commutes and a more efficient transport network,” Mr Golay stated.

In his recent talks with the central government, Sikkim’s administration underscored NH-10’s vital role as the state’s primary transportation route, crucial for both goods and daily travel. Now with NHIDCL’s oversight, Golay is optimistic that the region will experience not only standard maintenance but also essential upgrades.

The move has been particularly welcomed by the local transport community, including taxi drivers, bus operators, and truckers, who depend on NH-10 as Sikkim’s transportation backbone.

The Union ministry of road, transport, and highways recently announced that a 52.10-km stretch of the Sevoke-Rangpo section of NH-10 has officially been placed under NHIDCL’s responsibility. This decision follows severe disruptions during the monsoon, as landslides and Teesta river erosion caused major road damage, halting traffic and sparking political tension. Previously, the maintenance of this critical highway was handled by West Bengal’s PWD department.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba had appealed to Union minister Gadkari, urging a transfer of NH-10 back to NHIDCL to ensure better upkeep and safety.

Welcoming the new arrangement, Bista expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The West Bengal PWD has long lacked the expertise and resources to maintain such a critical highway connecting our region with India’s border areas. I have consistently urged for NH-10’s control to return to NHIDCL, so people in this region can benefit from improved infrastructure.”