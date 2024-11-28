Sikkim bank bags national award

The Sikkim State Cooperative Bank has earned the prestigious third prize for ‘Overall Best Performance’ under the II Tier Structure for the year 2022-23 at the national level. This esteemed recognition was awarded by the National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB).

The award was presented to Pema Chenzom, managing director of the bank, by Union home minister Amit Shah during a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

This accolade highlights the bank’s relentless commitment to enhancing its services, ensuring financial stability, and strengthening the cooperative banking sector. It reflects the institution’s pivotal role in fostering inclusive growth and promoting financial inclusion across the region.

Advertisement

Such recognition reinforces the importance of cooperative banks in driving socio-economic development and underscores the impact of their efforts in uplifting rural and semi-urban communities.