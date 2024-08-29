Shots fired at Bhatpara, 2 BJP supporters injured after clashes

Two BJP supporters were allegedly injured at Bhatpara in North 24-Parganas following political clashes between BJP and Trinamul Congress supporters over a 12-hour bandh call by the BJP this morning.

The injured were admitted at a private nursing home around 11.30 am. Police said they were shot at, having bullet injuries on the head, following political clashes at Bhatpara on Wednesday morning. Doctors are assessing their condition and keeping them under close observation at the ICU. In the morning, as the bandh was called by the BJP in West Bengal, BJP leader Arjun Singh alleged that shots were fired at the cars of two BJP leaders, leading to growing tension in Bhatpara.

By Wednesday afternoon, the situation escalated with a standoff between BJP and Trinamul supporters, while the police tried to control the situation. Arjun Singh, former BJP MP from Barrackpore, claimed that at least six rounds were fired at the car of one of his party leaders, injuring three people, including two BJP leaders and the driver. Arjun stated, “The bullet grazed the driver’s forehead. There’s still blood on the car.” He also accused the police of inaction, stating that despite the violence, the police were merely spectators, alleging that they were acting in favour of the TMC. The incident occurred around 9.30 am on Wednesday. The injured were first taken to Barrackpore State General Hospital and later to a private hospital. Upon receiving the news, Mr Singh rushed to the scene. He accused the TMC of orchestrating the attack, claiming that the two BJP leaders, Ravi Singh and Priyanku Pandey, were on their way to meet him when their car was stopped and fired upon by TMC-affiliated miscreants near Ghoshpara More. Arjun further alleged that in addition to the gunfire, bombs were also thrown in front of the BJP leaders’ car. He detailed, “Six rounds were fired. Seven to eight bombs were thrown. Just look at how much blood Ravi Singh has lost.” Despite this, he claimed that the police did nothing, accusing them of merely standing by and watching. This incident followed a protest by students on Tuesday at Nabanna in response to an incident at R G Kar Medical College.

Advertisement

The state government had declared the bandh illegal, urging the people to maintain normalcy. Despite this, BJP activists took to the streets to enforce the bandh, attempting to forcibly close Metro stations, and disrupt local train services, with reports of clashes from several areas. Amidst this chaos, the shooting incident in Bhatpara occurred.