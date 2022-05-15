Shortfall in potato yield due to bad weather

The steep hike in the potato prices have become a matter of great concern for the common people. The demand for 25 Sufal Bangla stalls in the district is becoming stronger. The Progotishil Alu Babsayi Samiti however blames the inclement weather leading to below normal yield this year as one of the major cause of steep hike in the potato prices both in the wholesale and retail market.

Samiti chairman Lalu Mhukherjee said, last year the total stock of potatoes in the district cold storages were 20 lakh metric tonnes. Hence, the prices hovered between Rs 15 to 20 per kg in the open market. But this year till day the total available stock of potatoes in the district cold storages is jus 15 lakh metric tonnes.

The potato growers received Rs 18 per kg, to it Rs 9 were added as cold storage charges, Rs 5 as transportation charges. Hence the market price of jyoti variety touched Rs 32per kg, and the chandramhukhi market price is within Rs 40 to 43 per kg.