Shooting, bomb explosions reported from Kasba

After the elections, unrest erupted in the Kasba area of South Kolkata today. Allegations of bombing and shooting were reported in Rajdanga. It is known that a woman was injured in this incident.

Police have started investigating the matter. According to local sources, the bombing incident took place around 9.45 pm on Sunday in the Indu Park area of Kasba Rajdanga. Residents alleged that a few miscreants suddenly threw bombs. Two to three rounds of bullets were also fired.

The bombing and shooting have caused panic. Locals are suffering from a lack of security. In this incident, a woman named Ruma Samaddar was injured. She lived in a flat on P Majumdar Road in Kasba. The injured woman was admitted to the hospital. Later, Ruma filed a written complaint against unidentified miscreants at Kasba police station. Based on her complaint, the police have started an investigation. Five people have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident. The police are investigating why the bombing and shooting occurred. They are speaking with the locals. However, the identities of those arrested have not yet been disclosed. The police are in the process of interrogating them. They are also looking into whether anyone else was involved in the incident. Such an incident at night has caused tension in Kolkata.

