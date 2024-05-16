Sexual harassment case against Guv: City police submits report

Amidst row of alleged sexual harassment of a woman staffer at Raj Bhavan, city police have submitted a report on an alleged rape of a danseuse by Governor C V Ananda Bose at the state secretariat at Nabanna recently.

The teachers’ cell of ruling Trinamul Congress would hold a march to Raj Bhavan on 17 May to protest against the alleged misconduct.

The incident of alleged rape, which according to police reports had allegedly been committed on a danseuse, whose husband stays abroad and a divorce case is on.

According to complaint lodged by the dancer, she was taken to Delhi allegedly by Governor to introduce her to an officer of the external affairs department.

The complaint also read, the incident happened in January and accordingly a hotel room was booked allegedly by a relative of the Governor.

The Governor, according to the report, was staying at Banga Bhavan but went to the hotel, where the woman was staying and had allegedly raped her.

The victim had formally lodged a complaint at Nabanna and CP, Kolkata Police was asked to investigate her complaint.

Accordingly an officer in the rank of DC had conducted an investigation and recorded the statement of the woman dancer. Following investigation a report was submitted at Nabanna by the commissioner of city police Vineet Goyal.