Letter from Assembly sent to Raj Bhavan on oath to 4 new MLAs

The Trinamul Congress does not want a rerun of controversy this time in connection with the swearing-in ceremony of four newly elected MLAs.

According to sources in the state legislative Assembly, a letter has been sent to Raj Bhavan on Monday requesting the Governor C V Ananda Bose to administer the oath. Date of the programme would be decided after the Governor gives green signal in this regard, sources said.

Krishna Kalyani of Raiganj, Mukutmani Adhikari of Ranaghat Dakshmin, Madhuparna Thakur of Bagdah and Supti Pandey of Maniktala constituencies.

Trinamul Congress bagged all the four seats in the bypolls held on 10 July.

According to an insider in the Trinamul Congress, party leadership does not want any controversy in connection with the oath-taking programme this time.

Earlier, a prolonged tussle over an unheard-before tussle between Raj Bhavan and Assembly two newly-elected Trinamul Congress MLAs, Sanyantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar of Baranagar and Bhagwangola Assembly constituencies respectively had expressed their desire to take oath at the at the Assembly instead of the Governor House. But Mr Bose stuck to his decision to administer them the oath at Raj Bhavan not the Assembly.

Finally, Biman Bandyopadhyay, speaker in the state legislative assembly administered the two newly-elected Trinamul Congress MLAs, Ms Banerjee and Mr Hossain Sarkar, the oath at the Assembly on 5 July, 31 days after the results of bypolls were announced.