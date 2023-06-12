Serampore Walsh hospital certified by Union health ministry

The Serampore Walsh hospital has been certified as a top hospital for its infrastructure and medical services rendered to the people. The certificate of quality and appreciation has been issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi.

The joint secretary of ministry of health and family welfare Mr Vishal Chauhan in writing intimated the good news to Mr Narayan Swaroop Nigam, the secretary of health and family welfare government of West Bengal. In parallel to the Serampore Walsh Hospital, Howrah Udaynarayanpur hospital have been granted quality certification with conditionality. The Urban Primary Health Centre 2, Chandannagar MC, Hooghly. has also been granted 89. 8 per cent quality certificate.

A representative team from ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi, in the month of May this year was on a three-day visit to the different hospitals to take stock of the available infrastructure and the medical services rendered to the public. The team interacted with doctors, medical officers, and health workers to ascertain the working capabilities. The district CMOH Rama Bhunia said, the entire district medical fraternity feels honoured.

As per the ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi, Serampore Walsh Hospital have been certified for NQAS and Laqshya with ninty per cent for NQAS, ninty seven per cent for labour room and ninty four percent for maternity OT. The certification of Serampore Walsh hospital by the central government health department will provide extra boost to the medical facilities and treatment rendered by the hospital.

For the next three years an amount of rupees ten thousand will be allotted per bed without any conditions. At present there are 600 beds in the hospital. The received grant will help a lot to further upgrade the hospital, said the district CMOH.