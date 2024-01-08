Serampore police station judged among three best in India

In an inspection carried on by an independent team under the Ministry of Home affairs, Serampore police station was judged of the three best in the entire country. The Serampore IC Mr Debendu Das received the award from the hands of Mr Amit Shah, the Union home minister in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The superintendent of police, Chandannagar commissionerate, Mr Amit P Javalgi said: “In an inspection of police stations in the nation, among the three selected best police stations, Serampore police station is one of them. It is a great honour for Serampore police station and Chandannagar commissonrate. All praise goes to inspector -in- charge Mr Debendu Das and his team of dedicated officers and staff.”

Serampore police station has perfectly qualified in its working manner, record maintenance, public relations, services rendered to the public, social welfare activities and special services rendered to the senior citizens. Serampore police station is the only police station in the nation which have implemented the use of Bar code system to safeguard its case properties. One click will reveale the details of the entire activities carried on by the Serampore police station. The award (trophy) received from the hands of Mr Amit Shah is now placed in the Serampore police station premises for public viewing.

The entire police station is colourfully decorated and illuminated. People from different walks of life are extending their best wishes to the Serampore IC. Mr Debendu Das, however, said it is the team work of the dedicated officials of Serampore police station which has brought great honour to all of us and the Chandannagar police commissionerate.