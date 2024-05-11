Businessman arrested for fraud

A businessman was arrested on charges of forging documents and securing bank loans. Police said Jayanta Raychaudhuri, the car businessman took a loan in the name of a rickshaw puller by forging his documents.

Officials from Patuli police station in south Kolkata arrested the man, Jayanta Raychaudhuri. Although he claimed to be a businessman dealing in used cars, he is accused of committing fraud in this business. Recently, a resident of Patuli, who is also a rickshaw puller, was stunned when asked to pay the monthly installment for a bank loan. The individual denied taking any loan from the bank. However, bank officials showed him documents, which he claimed he never signed. This led to a police complaint. An investigation team led by additional OC Arunabha Naskar of Patuli police station has been formed.

It was later discovered that a local businessman had handed over some money to the rickshaw puller and obtained necessary documents from the bank using a fake identity. Subsequently, he deposited forged documents, including fake receipts, in the bank. By showing these documents, he managed to withdraw around Rs 70,000 in the name of the rickshaw puller. Police later also found out that a caretaker’s documents from a nearby house were also deposited in the bank to fraudulently obtain a large loan. After the bank officials’ grew suspicious seeing the documents, the loan was not approved. Efforts are underway to determine if anyone else is involved in the scam with the accused Jayanta.

Meanwhile two persons, Mohammad Abid and Rahul Mishra were arrested by the detective department of Kolkata from Haryana and Delhi consecutively for fraud. Both were presented in court yesterday by the Kolkata Police after being brought to the city on transit remand. The police have directed to keep both suspects in custody until 15 May and 17 May respectively for their remand. It was reported that a resident of the Bhawanipore area had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging extortion of Rs 76,800 from his credit card. The investigation was initiated by the detective department of Kolkata Police based on this incident.

During the investigation, the name of Mohammad Abid, a resident of Haryana, emerged. Following a special operation, the Kolkata Police detectives apprehended the suspect from Haryana. The second allegation was filed in the Garden Reach police station area, where it was alleged that Rs 28,22,000 was extorted through a bank fraud. Kolkata Police have already seized approximately Rs 23 lakh of the extorted money. As the investigation progressed, the name of Rahul Mishra, a resident of New Delhi, came up.

Based on confidential information obtained by a team of the detective department of Kolkata Police, an operation was conducted in New Delhi, resulting in Rahul’s arrest. According to police sources, Rs 2 lakh of the bank fraud money was found with this extortionist.