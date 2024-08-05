Serampore MP unveiled Kishore Kumar statue on his 95th birth anniversary

The Konnagar Kishore kumar Fans Club on the 95th birth anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar Ganguly organised a cultural programme and distributed mosquito nets among the needy and poor. On the occasion were present Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee, Serampore town president Mr Santosh Singh, Konnagar municipal chairman Mr Swapan Das, journalist Mr Prabir Ghoshal and other dignitaries.

The Konnagar Kishore Kumar Fans Club was established in the year 1988. The founder of the club Mr Ratan Das is himself a well-known singer. Mr Das said that every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Kishore Kumar we engage in social welfare activities followed by cultural programme. The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee today unveiled a statue of Kishore Kumar within the premises of Kishore Kumar Fans Club. The MP said: “I myself am a great fan of Kishore Kumar. Amidst my hectic schedule I find myself in great bliss recollecting his hits song and singing to myself.

The hit songs of Kishore Kumar are appropriate in any situation and circumstances that human beings come across in their day to day life. Bengal is proud of him, he has won the hearts of millions across the world. I am happy that the Konnagar Kishore Kumar Fans club is doing different kinds of social welfare activities as an appropriate way to pay tribute to the legendary singer.”

