Cleanliness drive at Serampore

A mega cleanliness drive and awareness programme was initiated on Wednesday by Hooghly district magistrate Mukta Arya at a district and sub-divisional level from Serampore court compound.

On the occasion were present the SDO, Serampore Shambhudip Sarkar, chairman of civic body Giridhari Shaw, members of chairman-in-council of the Serampore Municipality Santosh Singh, Pintu Nag, and others.

On the occasion, Mukta Arya said: “I thank the SDO Serampore, the Serampore Municipality, the Serampore Panchayat Samiti and the concerned officials of the sub-division for taking an initiative towards the mega cleanliness drive and awareness generation programme. The chief minister is putting her relentless effort for upgrade and beautification of various towns of the state. It is the duty of every citizen to keep the household and their locality neat and clean following the guidelines issued by the civic bodies. Accumulated dirt, garbage, stagnant water, and debris provide favourable breeding ground for flies, mosquitoes, harmful insects and rodents. To prevent the spread of vector and water-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, typhoid, diarrhoea, and gastroenteric diseases we should keep the environment clean. We all, as responsible residents of different district towns, should vow to keep our household, neighbourhood, and towns clean. Students, teenagers, youths and others can play a vital role in spreading the message of cleanliness.”

The Serampore Municipality chairman, Giridhari Shaw, said: “We have already started a door-to-door collection of garbage. It is found that a section of people dump their garbage on the road and in the drains, which causes clogging, resulting in accumulation of stagnant water in different municipal wards during heavy downpour. It is my earnest request to all the residents to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the civic body to keep our town clean.”