Serampore Civic body takes steps to conserve and clean up waterbodies

This has not only made the water filthy but at the same time have alarmingly reduced the actual water body area, some of the water bodies were found to be covered with water hyacinth plants. Moreover, attempts are also made by

some building promoters to fill up the water bodies. However, every possible step is being taken to protect the water bodies.

The new civic body administrator Mr Gour Mohan Dey and his team of administrators have promptly stepped into to protect, preserve and clean up the remaining existing water bodies within the Serampore municipal jurisdiction.

Yesterday Gour Mohan Dey, Joydeep Mukherjee , Santanu Ganguly went around the Serampore town to know the existing state of the remaining Mukherjee.

The member of the board of administrators said, “There are still a good number of existing water bodies in Serampore town. During our round, most of the water bodies were found in bad shape, the local residents are using the water bodies as a garbage dumping ground which have not only made the water filthy but at the same time have alarmingly reduced the actual water body area.

The Serampore civic body administrator Mr Gour Mohan Dey said, “Illegal filling of water bodies will be not allowed. Plans building plans which follow the Civic norms of construction will only be approved, the existing water bodies will be cleaned up, the banks of the water bodies will be made pucca, proper lights will be installed around them as part of beautification work, allowing locality people can come over there for a walk, strict steps will be taken against whoever is found dumping garbage into the water bodies. The sewage plant is also being well maintained to drain out water as quickly as possible.”