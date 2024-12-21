5 waterbodies to be developed in Haryana’s each water-stressed block

Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Minister, Shruti Choudhry, has announced an ambitious plan to develop at least five waterbodies in each water-stressed block across the state. This effort aims to conserve surplus monsoon water effectively and address the growing water scarcity challenges.

During a review meeting focused on key departmental issues and the Sankalap Patra, she proposed convening a high-level meeting with Administrative Secretaries and officers from the Development and Panchayats Department. The primary objective is to coordinate the identification of at least one hectare of Panchayat land in each block for the creation of these water bodies.

The Minister emphasized the need for a technically viable scheme to harness and conserve surplus water from major rivers like the Markanda, Tangri, Ghaggar, and Yamuna during the monsoon season. She highlighted the importance of utilizing this water for sustainable development and agricultural needs.

Choudhry directed field officers to inspect all channels in the state and prioritize those requiring rehabilitation. She instructed the preparation of a two-year phased action plan to ensure effective service delivery to the tail-end beneficiaries of the department’s irrigation network. To support these initiatives, she urged for exploring external funding options, including assistance from NABARD, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), alongside the state’s regular budget.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Irrigation and Water Resources , Anurag Aggarwal,along with other senior officials of the department.