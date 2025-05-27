Security tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Sikkim

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sikkim and Alipurduar in North Bengal on 29 May, security arrangements across the region have been significantly tightened. A high-level meeting on advanced security liaison was held at Bagdogra Airport to coordinate the elaborate protocols surrounding the PM’s arrival at the airport late in the morning on the day of the visit.

In view of the visit, the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department has issued an advisory requesting all visitors and tourists to vacate Gangtok by 6 a.m. on 29 May to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and stringent security measures.

PM Modi will fly to Gangtok from Bagdogra Airport by helicopter and is expected to arrive in Alipurduar in the afternoon before departing for Patna via Hasimara Air Base.

In Darjeeling, the district magistrate has instructed at least 22 key officials from various departments to attend the Advanced Security Liaison meeting. A separate security coordination meeting was also held for police officers. The Alipurduar district administration is similarly engaged in implementing security measures as per standard protocol.

Officials in attendance included senior representatives from Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, the sub-divisional magistrate of Siliguri, Airport Authority of India (IAAI) at Bagdogra, CISF, forest and health departments, fire services, multiple PWD divisions, PHE, and officials from telecom companies such as BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio. Media heads from Doordarshan Kendra and All India Radio, Siliguri, were also present. Event organizers were briefed on the arrangements.

The meeting details also shared with the director of security, West Bengal, commissioner of police (SMPC), and superintendents of police from Darjeeling and DIB.

The additional secretary, tourism and civil aviation department, Sikkim government, in a formal advisory, stated: “As we are aware, the State of Sikkim has celebrated a remarkable milestone — 50 glorious years of Statehood on 16th May 2025. On this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister of India will grace the celebration with his presence on 29th May 2025.”

The advisory reiterated the request for all tourists to leave Gangtok by 6 a.m. to ensure a secure and orderly environment during the PM’s visit.

In view of the upcoming VVIP event at Paljor Stadium, an official advisory has been issued to ensure smooth traffic flow, public safety, and the successful conduct of the program. The public is requested to adhere to the following guidelines:

All gates of Paljor Stadium will be open for public entry from 6.30 a.m. The entry of all vehicles and individuals must be completed by 9:00 a.m. sharp. After 9:00 a.m., vehicular movement in the vicinity of the stadium will be strictly prohibited, except for authorized shuttle services and emergency vehicles.

The authorities have urged full public cooperation to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay visited Paljor Stadium today to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi , to celebrate the glorious 50 years of Sikkim’s Statehood.

“It is a moment of great pride and honour for us to welcome our Prime Minister on this historic occasion. I urge everyone to contribute wholeheartedly to make this event a resounding success,” chief minister Tamang said.