Sebaashray: 9,355 people visit camps on 27th day

The Sebaashray camps, which enters its 27th day, today, have witnessed the presence of 4,94,425 people so far.

In Bishnupur Assembly constituency, 47 camps have been set up where 9,355 people turned up today. Of these people, 8,221 people underwent diagnostic tests. Around 10,562 were given free medication. Nineteen people were referred for specialised treatment.

The Sebaashray camps, the first of its kind in the country by an MP, started on 2 January. The initiative was taken by Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress and MP from Diamond Harbour.

The camps will be held for 70 days, in each constituency that fall under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, camps will be held for 10 days. The camps started from Diamond Harbour on 2 January and then moved to Falta. The camp at Bishnupur will come to an end tomorrow. After this camps will be held in Satgachia, Metiabruz, Budge Budge and Maheshtala. Mr Banerjee had visited the camps that have been held in three constituencies. A nine-year-boy underwent open heart surgery. He is keeping well now. The operation was conducted at a private healthcare establishment in South 24-Parganas.

The camps are cleaned everyday so that the doctors, paramedical staff can start work afresh. Medicines are given free of cost. The residents of the constituencies can visit the camps irrespective of their economic status. Trinamul Congress workers at Diamond Harbour said Mr Banerjee keeps constant touch with the volunteers at the camps.