Sealdah division to regulate 147 suburban train services

Gearing up to kick off the second phase of the infrastructure upgrade work at Sealdah station, the Eastern Railway has decided to short terminate/short terminate 147 suburban train services mostly at Dum Dum Junction and Dum Dum Cantonment stations and increase the interval between two arriving local trains as train movements at platform numbers one to five are to be suspended for non-interlocking (NI) work and non-NI works between 7 to 9 June.

The Sealdah division recently, moved a step ahead in enhancing capacity and completed the first phase of the critical infrastructure upgrade at Sealdah station, including the commissioning of an electronic interlocking (EI) system with a dual VDU system from the RRI panel, along with the extension of platforms one to five to accommodate 12 coach trains. The divisional railway is now all set to undertake the works of the second phase involving tasks such as the assembling, laying, and dismantling of turnouts, erection of overhead equipment (OHE) portals, and the installation of DC Track circuits. Additionally, the station’s signalling and telecommunication systems will be modernized to ensure seamless operations. For this, the divisional railway has decided to close platforms one to five from 2am on 7 June 2pm on Sunday. To enable the crucial tasks, the divisional railway has decided to run 806 trains during the period. Also, train services in Sealdah north and main sections that is to and from Naihati, Ranaghat, Hasnabad, Barasat, Bangaon Junction, Krishnanagar and other suburban stations would be operated with the frequency of the services terminating at Sealdah going up from 6.04 minutes to 12 minutes.

