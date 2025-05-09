ER urges male passenger not to enter ladies coaches

Around 628 male passengers were apprehended for unauthorised travel in coaches reserved for women passengers by the Eastern Railway during 1 to 7 May.

The zonal railway recently increased the number of coaches earmarked exclusively for lady passengers in local and passenger trains as the number of women passengers continues to rise. However, the ER is said to have observed that a section of male passengers persist on boarding coaches reserved for women, thereby violating rules and intruding on the privacy and comfort of lady passengers.

To address this issue, Eastern Railway has intensified vigilance and enforcement measures. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway regularly conducts checks and surprise raids at various stations. As a result of these efforts, from 1 to 7 May over 600 male passengers were apprehended for unauthorised travel in coaches reserved for lady passengers.

The zonal railway had appealed to all male passengers to respect the privacy and dignity of women by refraining from entering coaches designated for lady passengers. “The cooperation of the public is essential in ensuring a secure and respectful environment for women commuters. Women often face difficulty asserting their rights without support from their fellow passengers, particularly men. We urge all passengers to join hands with Eastern Railway in preserving the sanctity of ladies coaches and in creating a travel experience that upholds the dignity and safety of every woman. The RPF will continue its strict vigilance and ensure that violators face appropriate consequences,” said the ER in a Press communique today.