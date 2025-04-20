Sealdah division to notify passengers on Matribhumi local

In a bid to streamline passenger flow, reduce congestion and improve overall train operations, Sealdah division has decided to allow male passengers to board in a few earmarked coaches of Matribhumi locals.

According to the divisional railway, Sealdah division has closely monitored the occupancy in Matribhumi Locals, plying across the division, in the past few weeks. The divisional railway is said to have noticed that the ladies special trains are not running with full capacity. In the recent past, Sealdah division has achieved infrastructure development in transforming all 900 odd services into 12 car EMU rakes from earlier 9 car EMU rakes. In view of overall capacity enhancement it has also been examined that female commuters can have a comfortable and convenient travel experience even if some coaches of Matribhumi locals are allocated as general coaches where male passengers can also travel.

Aiming to strike the right balance, Sealdah division would be earmarking few Matribhumi coaches for general passengers. To enable this, the division is to soon issue a notification on the matter.

