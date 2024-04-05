ER to install more HVLS fans at Howrah Stn

The Howrah division of the Eastern Railway is mulling over plans to instal eleven additional high-volume low-speed (HVLS) fans in the financial year 2024-25 in the concourse area of Howrah Station’s Old Complex. According to the Eastern Railway, with a motor capacity of 1.2 kW, the high-performance HVLS fans replace the equivalent of 20 traditional air circulators while consuming significantly less power.

Moreover, their operation is virtually silent, creating a tranquil environment for commuters. At present, there are 12 HVLS fans in Howrah Old Station Complex concourse area and seven in Howrah New Station Complex concourse area. Apart from Howrah, two HVLS fans are operational in Tarakeswar, booking office area and one in Burdwan Junction sleeper class waiting hall.

Advertisement