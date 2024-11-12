Sealdah division introduces smart gear for shunt men

The shunt men of Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway have got a new gear ‘Focus’ to keep them focused and safe at work. The new gear, which has a camera, has been provided by the divisional railway for the surveillance of shunt men and their activities at crucial stations for ensuring the safety and efficiency of operations.

According to sources in the divisional railway office, the team under Senior DOM of Sealdah, Akshat Malik recently rolled out a project named ‘Focus’ or ‘Field Observation for Counselling and Upholding Safety.’ The project includes installation of state-of-the-art cameras that have advanced features like infrared night vision and talkback system. According to the divisional railway manager of Sealdah, Deepak Nigam, the most highlighting aspect of the ‘Focus’ project is that it facilitates a real-time footage to the divisional control room enabling the Railways to monitor shunting operations o real-time basis, identify potential risks and intervene swiftly in case of emergencies. The cameras costing around Rs 20,000 each provide a real-time communication channel between the control room and on-site staff enabling swift response during any untoward situations. As elaborated, the remote monitoring system also helps in enhancing safety and boosts the morale of shunt men by providing constant surveillance, the system instills a sense of security and accountability, encouraging adherence to safety protocols.

According to sources in the division, presently the cameras with the upgraded technology are being used at 10 stations in the form of a pilot project. The Sealdah division is aiming to expand the project to other stations at the earliest. “The results of the project have been very effective. With the help of the cameras, a huge amount of data is being collected and stored that could also be used in future,” pointed out an official source. With huge data getting documented, the division is mulling over plans of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the system to further enhance its efficiency and effectiveness. By harnessing the power of AI, the system can analyse vast amounts of data to identify patterns, predict potential risks, and optimize operations.

