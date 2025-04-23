Sealdah div takes up work for passenger safety in running loop line

Sealdah Division of the Eastern Railway has undertaken the task of maintenance of passenger loops through machines to improve track parameter standards.

The division is said to have 60 stations where passenger loop lines are available. Earlier, maintenance of passenger running loops were done manually. However, now, maintenance of passenger loops are being done through machines to improve track parameter standards. The work includes machine packing, ballasting, deep-screening by ballast cleaning machine (BCM) of plain track/ turnouts, welding of unavoidable rail free joints and ensuring 100 percent proper fittings, re-spacing of sleepers and so on are the major works included for enhancing the track parameters of passenger running loop lines.

Advertisement

According to the divisional railway sources, the railways has sanctioned about Rs 59 crore for upgrade of passenger running loop line for Sealdah division. Passenger running loop lines of 13 stations, including Barrackpore, Baruipur, KrishnaNagar City, Bethuadahari, Chandpara, Deula, Debagram, Ghutiari Sharif, Hotor, Majhdia, Sonarpur, Muragachha, Madhyamgram have already been covered and by December, the upgrade work of all passenger loop lines will be completed in a mission mode.

Advertisement

Sealdah division is said to be running 1000 trains daily to meet the demand.

The upgrade, according to the divisional railway, is aimed at modernising the rail network and enhancing the passenger experience. Sealdah division continues its dedication to better infrastructure, safety standards and more efficient train operations.