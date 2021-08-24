Schools to reopen post Puja if Covid situation permits: CM

Schools may reopen after the Durga Puja if the third wave provided the Covid situation does not deteriorate, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna today.

Miss Banerjee said at present the Covid situation in West Bengal is under control but the reopening of schools would depend on the situation at that time. “We want students to go to schools. Currently, the Covid infection rate is one per cent. If the third wave is not dangerous then schools would be reopened.

As Durga Puja is a few days later and schools are closed during the festive period till Diwali, we have decided that schools can reopen after that Prior to this, all schools will be sanitised,” she said after holding a meeting of the West Bengal Tribal Advisory Board.

The CM announced that 500 new Alchiki schools would be opened in tribal-dominated areas across the state. She said that 100 English-medium schools would also be opened and recognition will be given to 200 Rajbanshi schools and two Kamtapuri schools.

“The budget for tribal development was increased six times in 2011 and in 2013, our government started the tribal development department. We are doing a lot for the overall development of the tribals. Their forest rights have been ensured and schools are being opened for tribal students,” she said, adding that 5.87 per cent of the population is tribal, 23 per cent SC and 33 per cent are a minority.

Miss Banerjee said TMC will attend the all-party meeting called by the Centre to discuss the Afghanistan crisis on 26 August. Meanwhile, the chief minister today condemned the sponsors for stepping down from its decision to sign the final agreement with East Bengal at the last moment.

“They informed me in a letter that they cannot do anything. This is a bad attitude and completely unacceptable. Why did they keep the matter hanging for one year if they wanted to withdraw at the last moment? They met me and assured reopening on the 16th. So what happened? What is the mystery behind it? We are sorry and upset at the investors. We want East Bengal to play the ISL. Time is very short and we need to find a solution to this problem. I would request all to come forward and help the club. It has a tradition,” she said.

Students to help in Duare Sarkar camps: State chief secretary HK Dwivedi today directed the district magistrates to rope in Kanyashree, college students and self-help groups to help people at the Duare Sarkar camps, particularly in filling up the ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ forms.

Dwivedi has issued a stern warning against the involvement of political representatives including panchayats and local clubs in the process. The move comes following complaints of money demanded help to fill up forms.