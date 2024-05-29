Schools set to reopen from 10 June

Students enjoying their summer vacations are set to rejoin studies in schools on 10 June. While the schools will open on 3 June as scheduled, a directive issued by the state education department has said today.

According to the directive, on 3 June schools in the state will open only for teachers and non- teaching staff, while the students would join studies in schools on 10 June.

This move was necessitated due to overstay of central forces at various school premises even after the polls and declaration of outcome on 4 June.

However, an apparent reason behind the decision is also attributed to make room for restoration of schools to its normal state after the polls, claimed a source in the know of the school education department.

Schools are to take extra classes to compensate for the loss of classes due to early closure of schools over sweltering heat and the staggered phases of polls.