Class VI student brings father’s pistol to school in Najafgarh

The students and staff of a private school in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh were taken by surprise after a student of sixth standard brought his father’s licensed pistol to the school, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, on August 24, they received a PCR call at Police Station Najafgarh. When the police team reached the spot, it was revealed that a student had his father’s pistol in his bag. The pistol was without a magazine, it added.

The mother of the child, who was called to the school, said that the licensed pistol was purchased by her husband, who expired a few months ago.

She added that it was kept outside and was to be deposited to the police station. The mother further said that it came in her son’s bag by mistake.

On enquiring, the boy said that he mistook the pistol as a toy, said an official.

The cops added that the license of the pistol was checked and was found correct. No cognizable offence was discovered in the matter. So no case was registered.

Later the firearm was deposited to the police maalkhana by the mother of the kid.