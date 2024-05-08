Schools, parents appeal to leaders from using undemocratic languages

In the wake of Rabindra Jayanti, tomorrow, some of the parents like Indrajit De, father of Aratrika De of Class IX, Purna Chandra Datta, father of Prarthita Datta of Class IX, parents wards who study at Serampore Girls High School along with parents of students from other schools want that political leaders, while addressing election campaigns should maintain restrain over their and language.

The parents fear that children are picking up indecent, unsocial utterances by the political leaders and are putting them to use while conversing with their friends.

They feel that if the students pick up unparliamentary words and use them, the vernacular will suffer and they will unlearn all the good words being taught in schools.

Advertisement

The headmistress of Serampore Girls High School, Dr Ivy Sarkar said, “Use of abusive, hurtful language and slang indiscriminately by political leaders at public meetings to gain media attention is very detrimental to the academic health of a society. Spitting venom and jumping to profanity and vulgarity so often, only implies that language is no longer a refined pleasure but only an outburst of sadistic pleasure. This growing tendency among political leaders, irrespective of their political affiliation, points out a decline of refined taste, culture and tradition. Children and youths are getting highly affected by this new normal situation and are considering such use of disruptive language as something usual or normal. In school scenarios also, we often see students lashing out those socially unacceptable words to their classmates during class altercations. Use of abusive slang should not be permeated to the young minds and the political leaders should act more responsibly.”

The headmaster of Rishra Vidyapith High School, Pramod Tiwari, said, “our duty is to impart knowledge to the students and make them disciplined. To build a strong character our political leaders have great responsibility towards the society and the nation. The present generation needs to have a strong moral character, patriotism and respect for elders. Hence, it is my appeal to all political leaders to restrain from making unsocial and unpleasant utterances in their public speeches.”