Schoolboy rescued hours after abduction in West Bengal

Police have rescued a school student, hours after he was abducted from front of his school in Selimpur road in Kolkata.

During inquiry, the cops identified elder brother of a female student as the mastermind behind this plot.

The accused, who are absconding now, were first identified by the cops from the footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the school.

After that, by tracking the tower location of the student, from which he managed to make a video call to his mother just before the abduction, the cops rescued him from the Kasba area on Monday night.

However, the abductors managed to somehow escape. After initial investigation, it has been revealed that the elder brother of a female friend of the abducted student was responsible for plotting this abduction.

She complained to her elder brother that even after she rejected the boy’s proposal, he used to disturb her time and again. After that, the elder brother of the female friend, along with his close associates, planned the boy’s abduction.

Prima facie investigation has revealed that the intention of the abduction was to teach the victim a lesson and there was no issue of ransom involved with it. Before the abduction on Monday, the victim student was also thrashed by the abductors.