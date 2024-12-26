School honours a dead flower tree with memorial service

Green vegetation plays a major role in maintaining ecological balance, very important for the life process of all living beings. Humans are indebted to the green vegetation on the earth since we are totally dependent on the green vegetation for our survival.

As a mark of honour and homage to a recently dead three decades old chapa phool (champa) tree, the national service scheme from Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya conducted a tree memorial service following the Vedic rituals today. A new sapling of Champa phool tree was also planted. Bengali teacher of Balagarh collage said Balagarh Bijoy Krishna Mahavidyalaya was established in 1985. On the very day two champa flower saplings were planted by Swapan Goswami and shubrangshu Tripathi. With passage of time, both the trees attained the height of thirty feet, providing a widespread canopy. The trees, full of flowers, with a sweet fragrance enchanted the entire school area. Many open air classes were conducted under the trees. Both the trees were considered as part of the school family. The outgoing students felt nostalgic about the trees after spending so many years with them.

The death of one of the trees came as a great shock to all. Hence, it was decided to honour and pay homage to the dead tree. Swapan Goswami, who had initially planted one of the trees, and tended to it, recollected his memories with the trees and Satyaki Banerjee, a botany teacher spoke at length about the medicinal virtues of the tree. Raja Rai Banerjee, a priest, performed the rituals chanting the Vedic shlokas and mantras.

Dr Pratap Banerjee, college principal, staff and students offered floral tributes to the dead tree. A new sapling of champa flower was also planted on the occasion.

Dr Pratap Banerjee said, “The national service scheme is doing a wonderful job in spreading awareness about the importance of greenery among the students. A memorial service is not only to honour the tree but to instil a feeling of oneness among the students with the green vegetation around us.”