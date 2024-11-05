SBI lends helping hand for a just cause

State Bank of India MD Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, CGM, Kolkata circle Satyendra Kumar Singh, network GMs Sanatan Mishra and Nand Kishor Singh and GM, SBIL Rajeev Ratna Srivastava along with other senior functionaries of the Bank extended on Monday support through donation of couple of school buses to Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur and Vivekananda Shiksha Niketan, Joygopalpur respectively, under Bank’s CSR initiative.

Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh praised both the organizations for their selfless efforts towards the society and highlighted SBI’s CSR commitment as a social obligation. On behalf of RKM Vidyalaya, Swami Tatparananda Maharaj expressed his deepest gratitude towards SBI for this benevolent support in the form of school buses. Biswajit Mahakur, on behalf of Vivekananda Shiksha Niketan, appreciated and acknowledged the fact that this donation of school buses will solve the commuting problems of the students in the remote areas of Joygopalpur.

