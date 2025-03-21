A seminar on Banking System and the Utility of Translation, and Hindi Computing Tools & Kanthasth-2.0 was organised under the joint aegis of SBI, LHO and TOLIC (Bank), Kolkata on Wednesday. The event was presided over by Dinesh Gordhan Verma, deputy general manager & circle development officer. The seminar was graced by Dr Rishikesh Rai, secretary, Tea Board India, and Dr Rajiv Kumar Rawat, senior Hindi officer, IIT Kharagpur, as chief guests and speakers. More than 40 representatives from member offices of the TOLIC (Bank), Kolkata, actively participated in the programme.

In his presidential address, Mr Verma emphasised the crucial role of language in the banking and insurance sectors, particularly when millions of customers prefer to communicate in their mother tongue. He stated that financial services cannot effectively reach a vast customer base if they remain confined to English. Stressing the importance of multilingual communication, he highlighted that modern technological tools are making translation more efficient and effective. He also mentioned the central government’s initiative, “Kanthasth-2”, which aims to refine and accelerate translation techniques. He urged bank officials and employees to leverage these technologies to strengthen the rajbhasha policy and enhance customer service in regional languages.

Ms Hemlata Tantia, member secretary, TOLIC (Bank), Kolkata, and chief manager (official language), UCO Bank, highlighted the persistent efforts of TOLIC (Bank), Kolkata, in fostering the use of Hindi through various initiatives. She also stressed the importance of effectively implementing language policies and regulations in member offices, which has significantly contributed to the broader adoption of Hindi.

