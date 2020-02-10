As the country’s ‘oldest metro’ is to get extended and is all set to start commercial services along the six stations of Line-II from next week, the officials of several departments jointly have decided to take a slew of measures to manage the anticipated rise in footfall. The much-awaited final commissioning of the first phase of East-West Metro, which is to witness repetition of history after 35 years, has put the officials of Kolkata Metro, Bidhannagar Police and other departments on their toes in the past few days.

From inspection of the six stations by the metro railway general Manager, Manoj Joshi to mock runs, the authorities are leaving no stones unturned make the journey of the commuters in the second line, more comfortable. Although no huge crowd is being expected at the first phase of East-West Metro, due to the limited number of stations extending only up till Salt Lake Stadium from Sector V, the officials of NDITA are anticipated some rush of revellers who would avail the metro as ‘joy ride.’

Considering the fact, the officials of NDITA, Bidhannagar Police, state Transport Department, KMRCL and Metro Railway held a meeting on last Thursday to decide initiatives for the anticipated rush. “Of the several steps, bamboo barricades have been decided to be done to prevent people particularly unruly crowd from crossing the main Salt Lake By-Pass in an unregulated way,” informed a official of NDITA. “A plan to regulate e-rickshaws, autos and buses has also been worked out,” he added.

In addition, the Bidhannagar traffic police have been instructed to ensure that not too many buses and two to three autos or e-rickshaws occupy the space below the metro stations. In addition, more numbers of buses, autos and e-rickshaws could be kept nearby near the JK Saha Bridge. The officials of the Bidhannagar Traffic department and the local police stations have also been asked to keep a watch and assure disciplined dispersal of passengers and regulated aggregation of vehicles.